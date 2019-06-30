Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s apologies for her handling of the extradition agreement have done nothing to placate critics who want her gone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Carrie Lam has to go, and the next chief executive must resolve Article 23 and universal suffrage in Hong Kong

  • The longer Lam stays in office, the more of a drag she’ll be for Beijing. It would be better for her to go soon, and for the central government to start thinking about how to address the issues behind the mass protests
Published: 4:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s apologies for her handling of the extradition agreement have done nothing to placate critics who want her gone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Can Beijing let Hong Kong be Hong Kong and allow the city the room it needs to breathe?

  • The extradition controversy is a symptom of a deeper problem: the chief executive is seen as Beijing-friendly and Hong Kong’s political system, too business-friendly. To ensure stability, our core values, separate system and way of life must be respected
Published: 6:30am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 28 Jun, 2019

