Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A worker in the adapter production line in a plant inside Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Park. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Chen Gong
Opinion

Opinion

Chen Gong

Moving factories from China to Southeast Asia? Watch out for rising costs and strikes

  • Cambodia and Vietnam are two examples of complicated business environments in Southeast Asia where the foreign investor needs to tread with care: rising costs, a less efficient workforce, and stronger labour movements are just a few of the risks
Chen Gong

Chen Gong  

Published: 3:00am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:24am, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker in the adapter production line in a plant inside Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Park. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which the US says has been used to evade tariffs. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

US urges Cambodia to help stop firms using special economic zone to evade China tariffs

  • American embassy in Phnom Penh says companies have been caught using the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone to export goods that originated in China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 11:01am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which the US says has been used to evade tariffs. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.