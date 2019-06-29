Channels

Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula shrouded in thick smog. Photo: Edmond So
Edwin Lau
Opinion

Opinion

Edwin Lau

Environmental crisis should not be ignored amid protests over extradition bill

  • Government’s long-term decarbonisation strategy consultation document did not set clear goals for the city to go carbon-neutral
  • People who are suffering from poor air quality and effects of climate change have long aspired to have healthier living conditions
Edwin Lau

Edwin Lau  

Published: 9:27pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:26pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Hong Kong Island is obscured by haze during a high-pollution day in the city. Photo: SCMP
Health & Environment

Pollution in skies over Hong Kong hits seven-year high, despite government report saying emissions in decline

  • Concentration of harmful ozone gas in Pearl River Delta region worst since 2011
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:00am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 28 Jun, 2019

