From July 1, a tax of 40 Malaysian sen (10 US cents) per litre will be levied on all packaged drinks that contain sugar and other sweeteners in levels exceeding 5g per 100 millilitres. Photo: Reuters
Thusitha de Silva
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Thusitha de Silva

Sugar tax and other punitive measures won’t help Malaysians become healthier

  • The Malaysian government is following in the footsteps of some of its Asean neighbours in introducing the tax, even when evidence of its effectiveness is far from definitive. Public health problems like obesity require a more nuanced policy
Thusitha de Silva

Thusitha de Silva  

Published: 12:00pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:28pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Malaysia has the world’s highest share of illegal tobacco sales at 59 per cent of its market. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian smokers buy 1,000 packs of illegal cigarettes each minute to avoid tobacco tax

  • The Southeast Asian country has the world’s highest share of illegal tobacco sales at 59 per cent of its market
  • Malaysia has sought to curb smoking-related illnesses, which are the main causes of premature death in the country
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:18pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:21pm, 21 Jun, 2019

