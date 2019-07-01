From July 1, a tax of 40 Malaysian sen (10 US cents) per litre will be levied on all packaged drinks that contain sugar and other sweeteners in levels exceeding 5g per 100 millilitres. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia has the world’s highest share of illegal tobacco sales at 59 per cent of its market. Photo: AFP
Malaysian smokers buy 1,000 packs of illegal cigarettes each minute to avoid tobacco tax
- The Southeast Asian country has the world’s highest share of illegal tobacco sales at 59 per cent of its market
- Malaysia has sought to curb smoking-related illnesses, which are the main causes of premature death in the country
Topic | Malaysia
