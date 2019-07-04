US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 29. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 29. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Air Force Station Palam in Delhi, India, on June 25. The Trump administration’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” seems to exclude China. Photo: Bloomberg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Air Force Station Palam in Delhi, India, on June 25. The Trump administration’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” seems to exclude China. Photo: Bloomberg