Austin Lowe
Austin Lowe

Why China’s opening up to more foreign investment is unlikely to narrow its trade differences with the US

  • Both Beijing and Washington are misdiagnosing the other’s complaints as economic in nature rather than political, and China’s new ‘negative list’ of restricted sectors is a continuation of this trend
Austin Lowe

Austin Lowe  

Published: 1:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:47am, 4 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on June 29. Photo: Reuters
Zhou Bo
Zhou Bo

A US Indo-Pacific strategy that isolates China is small-minded and dangerous

  • While it’s clear the US’ Indo-Pacific report targets China, few countries can afford to openly support the strategy and risk harming economic relations with Beijing
  • China’s rise in the next 30 years should help America realise it is not so exceptional and indispensable but, rather, an equal member of the international community
Zhou Bo

Zhou Bo  

Published: 2:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:33pm, 27 Jun, 2019

