Despite Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s G20 handshake, trade woes will remain a drag on markets, especially in Asia
The latest pleasantries between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka shouldn’t lead investors to think trade is no longer a problem for their portfolios. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by Hannah Anderson
- Slowing global growth will negatively impact trade, while Sino-US talks have had too many twists and turns for investors to become complacent, despite the good optics coming out of Osaka
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
After the G20 trade truce, China and the US need clearer rules and more engagement to get relations back on track
- China should address American concerns on investment and forge better non-governmental and state-level ties in the US, while each side should encourage more study, travel and work in the other country
- Better data would also give a more balanced picture of trade
Illustration: Craig Stephens
