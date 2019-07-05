Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The British national flag flies in the foreground during a protest on July 1, as Hong Kong, a former British colony, marks the 22nd anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: Bloomberg
Andrew Hammond
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Hammond

Hong Kong protests are growing into yet another thorn in relations between China and Britain

  • London regards strong economic ties with Beijing as vital for its post-Brexit future, but China’s ire over the support for the protests by the two candidates seeking to be Britain’s next leader underlines the difficulty of the task
Andrew Hammond

Andrew Hammond  

Published: 4:00pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:14pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The British national flag flies in the foreground during a protest on July 1, as Hong Kong, a former British colony, marks the 22nd anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed on December 19, 1984, by then-premier Zhao Ziyang (right) and Margaret Thatcher (left), the former prime minister of Britain. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Explainer: What is the Sino-British Joint Declaration and what does it have to do with Hong Kong’s extradition crisis?

  • Signed in 1984 after two years of negotiations, the joint declaration was meant to determine Hong Kong’s future
  • Pact is back in the news after British foreign secretary says Beijing must honour it in regard to extradition crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 9:34pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:03am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed on December 19, 1984, by then-premier Zhao Ziyang (right) and Margaret Thatcher (left), the former prime minister of Britain. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.