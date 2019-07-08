Can a grand dialogue help people reflect and heal a divided Hong Kong? Maybe. Dare we hold one? Probably not
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Christine Loh
Can a grand dialogue help people reflect and heal a divided Hong Kong? Maybe. Dare we hold one? Probably not
- Reconciliation efforts elsewhere show the power of honest dialogue where people can speak up and be heard, leading to a deeper understanding and ultimately resolution
- But the process requires courage, and a willingness to transcend long-held positions
A demonstrator checks a phone in front of the defaced signage at the Legislative Council building on July 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Bernard Chan
Can Hong Kong rebuild trust when society’s deep divisions are being hardened by the social media echo chamber?
- Hong Kong is split on who is to blame for the crisis – officials or opponents, police or protesters – and people’s views are only reinforced by what they choose to read online. A genuinely different approach to governance is the only way to move on
