From Google to Facebook and beyond: beware the rise of a new generation of elites, superpowered by AI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sophia the Robot on stage at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong in July 2018. The potential of artificial intelligence is being developed by elites predominantly for their own interests. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Patrik K. Meyer
From Google to Facebook and beyond: beware the rise of a new generation of elites, superpowered by AI
- Artificial intelligence is entrenching the power of the elites and magnifying their self-serving nature beyond imagination. At stake is the common good of humanity
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Sophia the Robot on stage at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong in July 2018. The potential of artificial intelligence is being developed by elites predominantly for their own interests. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Abacus by Tom Holland
Why Facebook’s answer to bitcoin and WeChat Pay, libra, is doomed to fail
- Mark Zuckerberg is hoping to take on Tencent’s WeChat Pay and thinks he has found a way around the problems faced by bitcoin
- He hasn’t: consumers will have no incentive to use libra, governments have every reason to oppose it
TOP PICKS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.