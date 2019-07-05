Channels

China helped fund Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which provides a high-speed connection between Mombasa and Nairobi to facilitate the import and export of goods. Photo: Bloomberg
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

China must allay any debt-trap fears in its dealings with Africa

  • Helping bolster trade and supply routes in developing parts of the world are to Beijing’s advantage and it has all to lose by impoverishing nations
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 8:49pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 5 Jul, 2019

China helped fund Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which provides a high-speed connection between Mombasa and Nairobi to facilitate the import and export of goods. Photo: Bloomberg
Dora Siliya, Zambia's minister of information, shakes hands with Zhang Maoyu, vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, during the completion ceremony of a China-funded TV project in Chongwe. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China tries to focus on sustainable projects as it seeks to dismiss fears of African debt trap

  • Foreign minister Wang Yi tells summit in Beijing that fears about investments in continent are ‘groundless’
  • Chinese government tries to address concerns borrows will be burdened by unsustainable debt and say that want to heighten role of private sector
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 10:28pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Dora Siliya, Zambia's minister of information, shakes hands with Zhang Maoyu, vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, during the completion ceremony of a China-funded TV project in Chongwe. Photo: Xinhua
