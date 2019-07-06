A protester covers the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region emblem with a British colonial flag during the storming of the Legco complex. Photo: Sam Tsang
Brian Leung pleads with protesters who have stormed the Legco chamber to stay. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
The only unmasked protester at Hong Kong Legco takeover ‘has fled the city’, but whereabouts not confirmed
- Brian Leung, 25, earlier gave an exclusive interview to the Post, but did not confirm where he was speaking from
- He had urged protesters who entered the chamber of the legislature on July 1 to stay
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
