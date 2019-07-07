Protest crisis shows government’s Hong Kong-centric approach is not working, and local concerns now have international implications
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Protest crisis shows government’s Hong Kong-centric approach is not working, and local concerns now have international implications
- Demonstrations in the city show no sign of ending, an eventuality neither the government nor Beijing foresaw
- Central government may adjust its future policies for Hong Kong but any move will inevitably be subject to international scrutiny
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.