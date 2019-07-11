Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A worker measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province. A recent survey found that, despite the trade war, around 60 per cent of US companies were not even considering relocating manufacturing from China to other countries. Photo: Reuters
Bill He
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Bill He

US trade tariffs can’t change the fact that China is the world’s manufacturing superpower

  • Companies in the US, and elsewhere, need Chinese suppliers, as there is still no viable alternative in terms of capability, price and scale. Meanwhile, businesses must develop broad strategies to cope with the US tariffs
Bill He

Bill He  

Published: 1:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:52am, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker measures a newly manufactured ball mill machine at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province. A recent survey found that, despite the trade war, around 60 per cent of US companies were not even considering relocating manufacturing from China to other countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

US-China trade war: hardliners in Beijing are gaining influence

  • Chinese urging concessions for Washington have been attacked by the media
  • Businesses and residential complexes are being forced to change foreign-sounding names, and the war film The Eight Hundred has been cancelled
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Published: 9:30am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:36pm, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.