US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum, in Texas, on February 11. Photo: Reuters
Dani Rodrik
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Dani Rodrik

From Donald Trump to Brexit and Europe's new right, populism is driven by both cultural and economic anxiety

  Those who embrace populism are responding negatively to cultural change, but also to the insecurities of globalisation. But while the causes are complex, the solution is more straightforward: address economic anxiety and inequality
Dani Rodrik

Dani Rodrik  

Published: 11:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:02am, 11 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Nikolaj Schmidt
Opinion

Opinion

Nikolaj Schmidt

With US elections looming, Donald Trump's populist but damaging trade war against China is here to stay

  In a landscape brutalised by the trade war, there will be no winners. And while it is tempting to believe that Washington and Beijing will see sense, politics, not economics, is at the forefront of the US president's mind right now
Nikolaj Schmidt

Nikolaj Schmidt  

Published: 1:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:01am, 14 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
