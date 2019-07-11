Channels

Where else can nearly a third of the population march more than 3km on a sweltering day through a busy commercial district without breaking a single shop window, overturning a car or burning a tyre? Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong people deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for their dignified protests against China’s iron grip

  • The mass movement – distinct from the small group of violent protesters – should be honoured for its peaceful call for freedom and democracy. It’s time for Beijing to listen, and give Hongkongers a chance to prove how sensible they can be
Published: 9:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:12am, 11 Jul, 2019

Where else can nearly a third of the population march more than 3km on a sweltering day through a busy commercial district without breaking a single shop window, overturning a car or burning a tyre? Photo: Robert Ng
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
To win the ‘battle for Hong Kong’, Beijing must stop treating it as just another Chinese city

  • Hongkongers will not stand for the routine style of mainland governance. There is enough flexibility in the ‘one country, two systems’ model for peaceful relations, as long as the central government can loosen its grip
Published: 9:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 2 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
