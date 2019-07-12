Channels

People walk past an Apple store in Beijing. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have agreed to a new truce in a year-long trade war between the US and China. Photo: AP
Tung Chee-hwa
Opinion

Opinion

Tung Chee-hwa

The US and China complement each other. Decoupling doesn't make sense for either nation, or the world at large

  • Centuries ago, when China was the world's biggest economy, it did not become a hegemonic power. Nor will it now. And, in the years to come, the US-China trade relationship is only going to become more complementary
Tung Chee-hwa

Tung Chee-hwa  

Published: 1:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

People walk past an Apple store in Beijing. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have agreed to a new truce in a year-long trade war between the US and China. Photo: AP
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed at the G20 summit in Osaka in June to resume trade negotiations but a similar agreement they reached last year failed. Photo: Reuters
Yu Yongding
Opinion

Opinion

Yu Yongding

How China can protect itself in the next phase of Donald Trump's trade war

  • The Trump administration wants US companies to leave China and it is up to Beijing to persuade them to stay. It must also prepare for the possibility of a currency war, and US sanctions on Chinese financial institutions
Yu Yongding

Yu Yongding  

Published: 1:00am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 8 Jul, 2019

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed at the G20 summit in Osaka in June to resume trade negotiations but a similar agreement they reached last year failed. Photo: Reuters
