The US-China relationship is mutually beneficial, so drop the paranoia and embrace the George H.W. Bush style
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Neil Bush
- The recently departed president Bush said the US and China had the world’s most important bilateral relationship
- Sadly, that has been replaced by fear over China’s growth and different political system, but it doesn’t have to be this way
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on June 25. Expectations are building that the Fed will cut rates later this year. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Macroscope by David Brown
The global economy needs an end to the US-China trade war and increased spending on public services – not more interest rate cuts
- The world has been awash with easy money for a decade and interest rates are already dangerously low. To boost bonds and reward savers, global stimulus should involve more coordinated spending on infrastructure, health and education
