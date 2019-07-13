Protesters rest in front of buildings in Central district. Four deaths amid protests against the extradition bill are pointing to an alarming trend. It’s time to join hands to restore calm and hope to Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Protesters rest in front of buildings in Central district. Four deaths amid protests against the extradition bill are pointing to an alarming trend. It’s time to join hands to restore calm and hope to Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong riot police clear the area around government headquarters after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition protests could trigger a mental health crisis, experts warn
- Suicide prevention groups report increase in hotline calls, after three protest-linked deaths and reports of at least two suicide attempts
- ‘I have never seen Hongkongers so unsettled and troubled’, local expert says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong riot police clear the area around government headquarters after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber. Photo: Sam Tsang