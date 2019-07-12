A guest takes a photo of Hong Kong’s skyline as protesters gathered near the waterfront on July 1. The city has recently taken a reputational hit, as it has done several times in the past and recovered each time. Photo: AFP
A guest takes a photo of Hong Kong’s skyline as protesters gathered near the waterfront on July 1. The city has recently taken a reputational hit, as it has done several times in the past and recovered each time. Photo: AFP
Markets can expect to see the back of the bulls soon with the bears due to move in later this year, not just for the Hong Kong stock exchange, seen here, but also for the rest of the world. Photo: Warton Li
Markets can expect to see the back of the bulls soon with the bears due to move in later this year, not just for the Hong Kong stock exchange, seen here, but also for the rest of the world. Photo: Warton Li