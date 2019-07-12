Channels

Richard Harris
No need for investors to panic, Hong Kong will bounce back, as it always has

  • Hong Kong’s reputation has taken a hit but there is no need for investors to start thinking about pulling out. It is in Beijing’s interests not to mess with the city’s commercial freedoms
Published: 9:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:40am, 12 Jul, 2019

A guest takes a photo of Hong Kong’s skyline as protesters gathered near the waterfront on July 1. The city has recently taken a reputational hit, as it has done several times in the past and recovered each time. Photo: AFP
Markets can expect to see the back of the bulls soon with the bears due to move in later this year, not just for the Hong Kong stock exchange, seen here, but also for the rest of the world. Photo: Warton Li
It’s been a bumper six months for stocks and bonds – except in underperforming Hong Kong, where the free market is now under attack

  • From Wall Street and Europe to Shanghai and Shenzhen, markets have enjoyed a spectacular rise – setting the stage for a big correction. In Hong Kong, rising instability could cause lasting damage to the city’s free and open economy
Published: 12:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:26pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Markets can expect to see the back of the bulls soon with the bears due to move in later this year, not just for the Hong Kong stock exchange, seen here, but also for the rest of the world. Photo: Warton Li
