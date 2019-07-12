Channels

Anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui march to the high-speed rail link terminus in West Kowloon on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

Hong Kong’s political instability means 2020 could be the endgame for ‘one country, two systems’

  • The current mass protests and rumbles in the financial sector echo the loss of faith that preceded the handover. Any threat to Hong Kong’s autonomy could set off a series of events that leads to the city’s demise
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Published: 5:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:58am, 12 Jul, 2019

Anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui march to the high-speed rail link terminus in West Kowloon on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong
Where else can nearly a third of the population march more than 3km on a sweltering day through a busy commercial district without breaking a single shop window, overturning a car or burning a tyre? Photo: Robert Ng
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Hong Kong people deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for their dignified protests against China’s iron grip

  • The mass movement – distinct from the small group of violent protesters – should be honoured for its peaceful call for freedom and democracy. It’s time for Beijing to listen, and give Hongkongers a chance to prove how sensible they can be
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Published: 9:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:12am, 11 Jul, 2019

Where else can nearly a third of the population march more than 3km on a sweltering day through a busy commercial district without breaking a single shop window, overturning a car or burning a tyre? Photo: Robert Ng
