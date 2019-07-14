Channels

On July 1, protesters stormed the Legislative Council chamber and put up Hong Kong’s colonial-era flag underneath a banner saying, “Forced to the point of no return”. Photo: Antony Dickson
Amy Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Amy Ng

In defence of every Hongkonger’s right to scold the chief executive

  • China’s promise to maintain Hong Kong’s status quo for 50 years must include a continuation of the freedoms enjoyed – including the right to take our leaders to task. Yes, one can be free and Chinese
Amy Ng

Amy Ng  

Published: 8:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:11am, 14 Jul, 2019

Where else can nearly a third of the population march more than 3km on a sweltering day through a busy commercial district without breaking a single shop window, overturning a car or burning a tyre? Photo: Robert Ng
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Hong Kong people deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for their dignified protests against China’s iron grip

  • The mass movement – distinct from the small group of violent protesters – should be honoured for its peaceful call for freedom and democracy. It’s time for Beijing to listen, and give Hongkongers a chance to prove how sensible they can be
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Published: 9:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:12am, 11 Jul, 2019

