Illustration: Craig Stephens
Why China’s current trade war strategy is to keep calm and make new friends

  • Realising that the conflict with the US goes beyond business concerns and that Trump might reverse course on political or economic grounds, China has adopted a wait-and-see approach. Meanwhile, it is courting other allies
Published: 6:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:08pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
People walk past an Apple store in Beijing. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have agreed to a new truce in a year-long trade war between the US and China. Photo: AP
The US and China complement each other. Decoupling doesn’t make sense for either nation, or the world at large

  • Centuries ago, when China was the world’s biggest economy, it did not become a hegemonic power. Nor will it now. And, in the years to come, the US-China trade relationship is only going to become more complementary
Published: 1:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:52am, 12 Jul, 2019

