Texas billionaire Ross Perot, who died on July 9 at age 89, captivated the American public with a presidential campaign that used many of the same themes Donald Trump would later employ. Photo: AP
Texas billionaire Ross Perot, who died on July 9 at age 89, captivated the American public with a presidential campaign that used many of the same themes Donald Trump would later employ. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum, in Texas, on February 11. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum, in Texas, on February 11. Photo: Reuters