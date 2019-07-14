Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, surged in value to hit US$13,000 in late June. Illustration: Reuters
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, surged in value to hit US$13,000 in late June. Illustration: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has told Facebook and bitcoin they need to meet banking regulations if they want to develop a currency and become banks. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump blasts bitcoin, Facebook Libra, demands they face banking regulations
- Trump’s comments mark a change from the White House’s usual silence on the subject even as federal regulators have grappled with how to regulate virtual coins
- The market reaction to Trump’s comments was muted. Bitcoin saw little change from its level before Trump tweeted
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has told Facebook and bitcoin they need to meet banking regulations if they want to develop a currency and become banks. Photo: AFP