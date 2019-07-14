From left, Tommy Cheung, Felix Chung and James Tien of the Liberal Party meet the press in May 2017. On July 8 this year, Tien said Cheung and two other members of the Executive Council should take responsibility for the public backlash against the extradition amendment and resign. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
From left, Tommy Cheung, Felix Chung and James Tien of the Liberal Party meet the press in May 2017. On July 8 this year, Tien said Cheung and two other members of the Executive Council should take responsibility for the public backlash against the extradition amendment and resign. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui march to the high-speed rail link terminus in West Kowloon on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-extradition bill protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui march to the high-speed rail link terminus in West Kowloon on July 7. Photo: Felix Wong