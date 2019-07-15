Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Protest violence should not be the focus. Young or old, Hongkongers just want a better government

  • The spotlight on youth discontent diverts attention from the fact that a wide cross-section of society are asking for a bigger say in Hong Kong
  • When peaceful demands go unmet, some will turn to violence, as some youngsters have done
Peter Kammerer

Peter Kammerer  

Published: 1:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
On July 1, protesters stormed the Legislative Council chamber and put up Hong Kong’s colonial-era flag underneath a banner saying, “Forced to the point of no return”. Photo: Antony Dickson
Amy Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Amy Ng

In defence of every Hongkonger’s right to scold the chief executive

  • China’s promise to maintain Hong Kong’s status quo for 50 years must include a continuation of the freedoms enjoyed – including the right to take our leaders to task. Yes, one can be free and Chinese
Amy Ng

Amy Ng  

Published: 8:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:20pm, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

On July 1, protesters stormed the Legislative Council chamber and put up Hong Kong’s colonial-era flag underneath a banner saying, “Forced to the point of no return”. Photo: Antony Dickson
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.