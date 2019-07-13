Protesters gather outside the police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Dickson Lee
HKU vice chancellor and president Zhang Xiang meets students outside his campus residence. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong will protect its students from summary arrest, says vice chancellor in impromptu dialogue with extradition bill protesters
- Zhang Xiang speaks to students outside his residence and says police without proper arrest warrants will be refused entry to campus
- University will also provide support to students affected by protests and hold forum in coming week to let them air their views
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
