A bronze sculpture of a bull looks over Exchange Square in Central where Hong Kong’s stock exchange stands. Hong Kong’s position as the most important financial market in Asia relies on freedom of information. Photo: Warton Li
Mark Clifford
Opinion

Opinion

Mark Clifford

Hong Kong as a financial centre could drown if ‘river water’ from China continues to rise

  • A more mainland-dominated Hong Kong would threaten the city’s robust regulatory regime, high corporate governance standards, and freedom of the press and information, putting its status as Asia’s financial centre at risk
Mark Clifford

Mark Clifford  

Published: 9:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:07am, 17 Jul, 2019

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

What’s to stop Hong Kong’s ‘well water’ mixing with Beijing’s ‘river water’? Nothing, the extradition law mess proves it

  • When Hongkongers protested against the Tiananmen crackdown, Jiang Zemin said the “well water should not mix with the river water”
  • Thirty years on, it’s apparent there’s no filter to stop that happening
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 11:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

