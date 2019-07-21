Advertisement
Advertisement
Protesters clash with police after a march against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors in Sheung Shui on July 13. Photo: Felix Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Bertie Wai
Casting Hong Kong protesters and police as either angels or demons makes for an eternal stalemate
- The false dichotomies being applied to those on the front lines of the turmoil sparked by the extradition bill are preventing constructive dialogue and an end to the impasse
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Protesters clash with police after a march against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors in Sheung Shui on July 13. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Just Saying by Yonden Lhatoo
Violence? What violence? It’s all peace and love on the Hong Kong protest front
- Yonden Lhatoo says speaking out against the violence and lawlessness marring the city’s protest movement has become risky business these days, with only one side apparently entitled to free speech and opinion
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.