Protesters clash with police after a march against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors in Sheung Shui on July 13. Photo: Felix Wong
Casting Hong Kong protesters and police as either angels or demons makes for an eternal stalemate

  • The false dichotomies being applied to those on the front lines of the turmoil sparked by the extradition bill are preventing constructive dialogue and an end to the impasse
Published: 10:30am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 21 Jul, 2019

Protesters clash with police after a march against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors in Sheung Shui on July 13. Photo: Felix Wong
Violence? What violence? It’s all peace and love on the Hong Kong protest front

  • Yonden Lhatoo says speaking out against the violence and lawlessness marring the city’s protest movement has become risky business these days, with only one side apparently entitled to free speech and opinion
Published: 6:10pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:33pm, 13 Jul, 2019

