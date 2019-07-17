Channels

David Marcus, the head of blockchain at Facebook, testifies at a US Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday on the proposed launch of Libra coin. Libra, which promises to be the first stable digital currency available for international use, independent of any one regulator and tradeable at the retail level, has regulators scrambling to respond. Photo: Bloomberg
The View by Paul Ulrich

Why Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency has banks and regulators scrambling to respond

  • The cryptocurrency could massively disrupt the existing system, by undermining government sovereignty over local currencies and allowing capital flight, even threaten half of banks’ turnovers
Paul Ulrich  

Published: 12:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 1, 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual F8 summit at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. - Facebook is leaping into the world of cryptocurrency with its own digital money, designed to let people save, send or spend money as easily as firing off text messages."Libra" -- described as "a new global currency" -- was unveiled June 18, 2019 in a new initiative in payments for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream. Facebook and an array of partners released a prototype of Libra as an open source code to be used by developers interested in weaving it into apps, services or businesses ahead of a rollout as global digital money next year. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
Abacus by Tom Holland

Why Facebook’s answer to bitcoin and WeChat Pay, libra, is doomed to fail

  • Mark Zuckerberg is hoping to take on Tencent’s WeChat Pay and thinks he has found a way around the problems faced by bitcoin
  • He hasn’t: consumers will have no incentive to use libra, governments have every reason to oppose it
Tom Holland  

Published: 8:00am, 1 Jul, 2019

