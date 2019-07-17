David Marcus, the head of blockchain at Facebook, testifies at a US Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday on the proposed launch of Libra coin. Libra, which promises to be the first stable digital currency available for international use, independent of any one regulator and tradeable at the retail level, has regulators scrambling to respond. Photo: Bloomberg
David Marcus, the head of blockchain at Facebook, testifies at a US Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday on the proposed launch of Libra coin. Libra, which promises to be the first stable digital currency available for international use, independent of any one regulator and tradeable at the retail level, has regulators scrambling to respond. Photo: Bloomberg
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 1, 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual F8 summit at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. - Facebook is leaping into the world of cryptocurrency with its own digital money, designed to let people save, send or spend money as easily as firing off text messages."Libra" -- described as "a new global currency" -- was unveiled June 18, 2019 in a new initiative in payments for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream. Facebook and an array of partners released a prototype of Libra as an open source code to be used by developers interested in weaving it into apps, services or businesses ahead of a rollout as global digital money next year. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 1, 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual F8 summit at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. - Facebook is leaping into the world of cryptocurrency with its own digital money, designed to let people save, send or spend money as easily as firing off text messages."Libra" -- described as "a new global currency" -- was unveiled June 18, 2019 in a new initiative in payments for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream. Facebook and an array of partners released a prototype of Libra as an open source code to be used by developers interested in weaving it into apps, services or businesses ahead of a rollout as global digital money next year. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)