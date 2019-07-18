The US is hurting its universities and itself, when it shuts the door on research partnerships and innovation
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Tim Danks
The US is hurting its universities and itself, when it shuts the door on research partnerships and innovation
- American academia is suspending research ties with Huawei under government pressure. This is a mistake, as collaboration between academia and industry is a mutually beneficial process that spreads the fruits of innovation more widely
Illustration: Craig Stephens
A relaxation of US restrictions would be good for Huawei but it needs certainty, not mere hopes, to plan and prosper. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Editorial by SCMP Editorial
Beijing justified to stay cautious over lifting of some bans on Huawei
- Chinese officials have been unusually muted about this key facet of trade war negotiations, but the Trump presidency is renowned for uncertainties and gaps between what is said and what is done
A relaxation of US restrictions would be good for Huawei but it needs certainty, not mere hopes, to plan and prosper. Photo: AFP
