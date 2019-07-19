Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong is getting old, and will have to get more comfortable with an older workforce. Photo: Shutterstock
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Richard Harris

Hong Kong can address growing economic anxiety by tackling forced retirement and age discrimination

  • Some people’s skills decline well before 60, but some much after, and many have transferable skills
  • Hong Kong’s ageing trends and inadequate pension schemes mean its present forced retirement scheme can’t last
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Published: 5:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:34am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong is getting old, and will have to get more comfortable with an older workforce. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.