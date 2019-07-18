Channels

An estimated 9,000 mostly elderly people march on Wednesday in support of young Hongkongers at the forefront of the protest movement calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and demanding universal suffrage. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government needs to win back trust by listening harder to not just the young, but everyone it serves

  • Older Hongkongers may prize material well-being while younger ones value social justice, but focusing on these divisions is to miss the point. To be effective, the government needs to listen to a broad range of the community on a broad range of issues
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Published: 12:07pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:08pm, 18 Jul, 2019

An estimated 9,000 mostly elderly people march on Wednesday in support of young Hongkongers at the forefront of the protest movement calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and demanding universal suffrage. Photo: Winson Wong
A protest banner hangs from the window of a flat in 2016, saying “I want real elections”, complete with a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the 2014 Occupy movement, then Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy demonstration. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong desperately needs political reform to make Legco and the chief executive accountable

  • Far from ripping Hong Kong apart and deepening divisions, political reform will allow a more representative government to better deal with controversial legislation, whether on extradition or national security
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Published: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:11am, 15 Jul, 2019

A protest banner hangs from the window of a flat in 2016, saying "I want real elections", complete with a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the 2014 Occupy movement, then Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy demonstration. Photo: Nora Tam
