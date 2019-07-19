As antagonism between Hong Kong protesters and police escalates, there’s still hope for healing the rift
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Brian YS Wong
As antagonism between Hong Kong protesters and police escalates, there’s still hope for healing the rift
- While protesters must stop their inflammatory rhetoric, the police must revisit its protocol for handling mass protests, reflect on its belligerence towards protesters and use the opportunity to increase transparency
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Take by Alex Lo
Time ripe for leadership and reconciliation
- Commission needs to look into sources of recent violence from all sides, identify problems and come up with solutions without laying blame
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.