The “yellow vest” or gilets jaunes movement in France started in response to a proposed fuel tax, now suspended, and has widened into a general protest over living costs, government tax reforms and calls for greater social and economic justice. Photo: AFP
An estimated 9,000 mostly elderly people march on Wednesday in support of young Hongkongers at the forefront of the protest movement calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and demanding universal suffrage. Photo: Winson Wong
