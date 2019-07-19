Channels

The "yellow vest" or gilets jaunes movement in France started in response to a proposed fuel tax, now suspended, and has widened into a general protest over living costs, government tax reforms and calls for greater social and economic justice. Photo: AFP
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Sheng

Now in the grip of populist identity politics, we need more than economic solutions

  From the 'yellow vest' protests in France to the anti-extradition demonstrations in Hong Kong, race and identity lie at the heart of the recent wave of populism. Such is the outcome when economic inequlaities aren't tackled early enough
Andrew Sheng

Andrew Sheng  

Published: 5:00pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:03pm, 19 Jul, 2019

The “yellow vest” or gilets jaunes movement in France started in response to a proposed fuel tax, now suspended, and has widened into a general protest over living costs, government tax reforms and calls for greater social and economic justice. Photo: AFP
An estimated 9,000 mostly elderly people march on Wednesday in support of young Hongkongers at the forefront of the protest movement calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and demanding universal suffrage. Photo: Winson Wong
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Hong Kong government needs to win back trust by listening harder to not just the young, but everyone it serves

  Older Hongkongers may prize material well-being while younger ones value social justice, but focusing on these divisions is to miss the point. To be effective, the government needs to listen to a broad range of the community on a broad range of issues
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Published: 12:07pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:57pm, 18 Jul, 2019

An estimated 9,000 mostly elderly people march on Wednesday in support of young Hongkongers at the forefront of the protest movement calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill and demanding universal suffrage. Photo: Winson Wong
