Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor heads to a press briefing at 4am on June 2 at the police headquarters in Wan Chai, after extradition bill protesters occupied the Legislative Council complex. Following behind are (from left) Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung. Photo: Edmond So