Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor heads to a press briefing at 4am on June 2 at the police headquarters in Wan Chai, after extradition bill protesters occupied the Legislative Council complex. Following behind are (from left) Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung. Photo: Edmond So
The idea that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and not Xi Jinping’s Communist Party, were pushing the proposed amendment to the extradition law is hard for many outside observers to accept. Photo: AFP
