Illustration: Stephen Case
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

Hong Kong protesters will gain nothing from the shattering of the city’s peace

  • The Hong Kong protests have been used as political leverage by pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and the US media. But the young people of Hong Kong can gain little from the continued chaos and media glorification
Chi Wang

Chi Wang  

Published: 9:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 23 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Protesters clash with police after a march against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors in Sheung Shui on July 13. Photo: Felix Wong
Bertie Wai
Opinion

Opinion

Bertie Wai

Casting Hong Kong protesters and police as either angels or demons makes for an eternal stalemate

  • The false dichotomies being applied to those on the front lines of the turmoil sparked by the extradition bill are preventing constructive dialogue and an end to the impasse
Bertie Wai

Bertie Wai  

Published: 10:30am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:02am, 23 Jul, 2019

Protesters clash with police after a march against parallel trading by mainland Chinese visitors in Sheung Shui on July 13. Photo: Felix Wong
