Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attends a forum at Columbia University in New York on July 12 during a transit stop on her visit to three Caribbean allies. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
US-Taiwan ties under Tsai Ing-wen are at their best in decades, but that may not be enough to prevent diplomatic isolation

  • Beijing has watched Tsai’s actions closely, and its Belt and Road Initiative may successfully poach Taipei’s last allies
  • Also, for all the supportive talk by US politicians, the US may not be willing to sacrifice its own interests for Taiwan
Published: 11:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 23 Jul, 2019

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attends a forum at Columbia University in New York on July 12 during a transit stop on her visit to three Caribbean allies. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Wary of China, the US is normalising Taiwan ties with bigger and more frequent arms sales

  • Donald Trump is approving more frequent arms sales to Taiwan as part of a deliberate policy to deepen the strategic partnership between the two democratic allies in the face of the challenge from communist China
Published: 3:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:09pm, 17 Jul, 2019

