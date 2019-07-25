Will Taiwan choose China or choose the world? Its next presidential election will determine its future
J. Michael Cole
- One candidate promises money and better relations with China. Another leans on progressive values and diversification. Their clash is likely to be highly acrimonious, and may well change the direction of the island
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
Wary of China, the US is normalising Taiwan ties with bigger and more frequent arms sales
- Donald Trump is approving more frequent arms sales to Taiwan as part of a deliberate policy to deepen the strategic partnership between the two democratic allies in the face of the challenge from communist China
