Illustration: Stephen Case
J. Michael Cole
J. Michael Cole

Will Taiwan choose China or choose the world? Its next presidential election will determine its future

  • One candidate promises money and better relations with China. Another leans on progressive values and diversification. Their clash is likely to be highly acrimonious, and may well change the direction of the island
J. Michael Cole

J. Michael Cole  

Updated: 5:31am, 25 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Wary of China, the US is normalising Taiwan ties with bigger and more frequent arms sales

  • Donald Trump is approving more frequent arms sales to Taiwan as part of a deliberate policy to deepen the strategic partnership between the two democratic allies in the face of the challenge from communist China
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 4:09pm, 17 Jul, 2019

