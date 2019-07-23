Hong Kong is not unique in this regard. Social movements often have to address the issue of using violence as a means to achieve political goals. Some, such as those led by Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi, avoided violence and practised civil disobedience – disobeying the law and accepting the consequences of doing so.
On balance, it seems violent flanks of resistance campaigns are rarely helpful in achieving the main goals of any campaign. Often these campaigns succeed despite the violence. Of course, this assessment can be challenged; but scholars who have examined these aspects of social movements have looked broadly at examples. They have concluded that even in South Africa, it was peaceful resistance, not armed struggle, that won the day.
Violence might give a kind of emotional release, but it will not win the day. It will only beget more violence, as we have seen in recent weeks, whether from police, within the community or from even more radical forms of protest action.
Mandela, of course, had won a long drawn-out campaign and was in a position to extend the hand of peace. This is exactly what needs to happen in Hong Kong now, and it must include both sides.
Peace and reconciliation are the only ways ahead if the city’s future is not to be one of continued gratuitous violence. Such violence helps no one, wins nothing and does damage not just to the reputation of the city, but to its soul. Peace and reconciliation must be given a chance.
Kerry Kennedy is professor emeritus and adviser (academic development) at The Education University of Hong Kong
Meanwhile, the Western media has been gleefully watching the struggles of the people of Hong Kong like it is some kind of reality show. As these protests continue, I find myself asking: what has happened to Hong Kong? The peaceful, prosperous cosmopolitan city I once knew has been thrown into political disarray. Is this really good for Hongkongers?
Today, I can tell you I love Hong Kong. Its prosperity is a legacy that has carried on from colonial rule and has survived the transfer of Hong Kong to China.
These clashes will only hurt Hong Kong. These young people do not realise their agitation benefits outside actors who are waging a larger conflict with China. Hong Kong is being used as a political arena to advance the varying interests of other nations and governments.
The Western world, especially America, is just as bad. The American media is encouraging the protesters to continue with their demonstrations. The media glorification of this movement has become a serious concern, especially since a few protesters have killed themselves. The movement and the media are embracing public martyrdom to prove a point.
We need to remember what Hong Kong stands for and what its future should be. It should not be a political tool to be used and discarded by other governments and countries. It does not need direct elections or revolution to be free. It should be a place for hope, not for senseless death and destruction, not for public martyrdom.
I urge the people of Hong Kong to think on their actions and decide for themselves what the future of Hong Kong should be. Do they want to continue enjoying the freedom and prosperity they already have? Or do they want to throw it away for something that will never happen? To me, the choice is clear.
Chi Wang, a former head of the Chinese section of the US Library of Congress, is president of the US-China Policy Foundation