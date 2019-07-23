Today, I can tell you I love Hong Kong. Its prosperity is a legacy that has carried on from colonial rule and has survived the transfer of Hong Kong to China.

But now, due to an extradition bill that is only a minor amendment to prevent criminals from fleeing to Hong Kong to escape charges, the young people of Hong Kong are up in arms. They are asking for the extradition bill to be permanently withdrawn, for Carrie Lam to resign, and for the right to direct elections. They are asking for total freedom and independence, thinking it will solve all their problems. But they are wrong.

These clashes will only hurt Hong Kong. These young people do not realise their agitation benefits outside actors who are waging a larger conflict with China. Hong Kong is being used as a political arena to advance the varying interests of other nations and governments.

recovered The current government of Taiwan, for example, is exploiting these protests to revive the popularity of the Democratic Progressive Party. Tsai Ing-wen, the incumbent president from the DPP, was struggling with low approval ratings due to Taiwan’s flagging economy – before she voiced her support for the Hong Kong protesters. Now her popularity has, just in time for the 2020 presidential elections in Taiwan.

Kuomintang At the same time, the opposition, traditionally considered pro-China, has had to distance itself from Beijing in order to avoid criticism and maintain some semblance of support in Taiwan. Pro-independence forces in Taiwan are using the protests as evidence that the “one country, two systems” model is ineffective.

The Western world, especially America, is just as bad. The American media is encouraging the protesters to continue with their demonstrations. The media glorification of this movement has become a serious concern, especially since a few protesters have killed themselves. The movement and the media are embracing public martyrdom to prove a point.

contain China It’s also no coincidence that the American media is agitating for these protests during the trade war with China. Americans are worried by China’s growing power and economic success – they will take any opportunity to disrupt and, especially if it allows them to keep up the pretence that prosperous countries must also be democratic countries. They have no qualms about exploiting the people of Hong Kong to make this fantasy a reality.

people in Hong Kong What is all of this for? Freedom and independence? That is nothing more than a dream. Beijing will not give up Hong Kong and it will not concede independence to Hong Kong. Beijing is already giving Hong Kong significant freedom –today are still much freer than people on the mainland. But if the young people of Hong Kong continue with these demonstrations, Beijing will only be further persuaded to tighten its grip and take away all the things that make Hong Kong a wonderful place to live.

Hong Kong during the Japanese occupation These protesters in Hong Kong are too young to remember how terrible things could be. I was in. I saw the Japanese atrocities – the murder and torture of so many Hong Kong people. That was a devastating time for Hong Kong. But all these decades later, Hong Kong is once again prosperous, peaceful, and still free. Living in a peaceful place is a privilege so many people don’t have – and the protesters are taking that away from Hong Kong and putting all the people of Hong Kong in danger.

We need to remember what Hong Kong stands for and what its future should be. It should not be a political tool to be used and discarded by other governments and countries. It does not need direct elections or revolution to be free. It should be a place for hope, not for senseless death and destruction, not for public martyrdom.

I urge the people of Hong Kong to think on their actions and decide for themselves what the future of Hong Kong should be. Do they want to continue enjoying the freedom and prosperity they already have? Or do they want to throw it away for something that will never happen? To me, the choice is clear.