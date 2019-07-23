Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Kerry Kennedy
Opinion

Opinion

Kerry Kennedy

Repression begets violence and more violence. Hong Kong must give peace and reconciliation a chance

  • Having suppressed dissent in multiple ways, the government is now living with the consequences. If issues can’t be discussed openly, they will be discussed in the echo chambers of social media, and radical solutions will be sought
Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy  

Published: 4:05pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
The peaceful efforts of hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers dissipate quickly, with the eruptions of violence that now inevitably follow. What’s more, it is no longer a question of whether
protesters or police
are using violence. The attacks in
Yuen Long
on Sunday make clear that violence as a tactic can be used by anyone. When violence is the norm, when it is legitimated as a political tactic, it cannot be controlled.
The protesters have tried to pin the violence on the police alone, to the point of coming down hard on the University of Hong Kong vice-chancellor for
issuing a statement
about protester violence. The reality, however, is that there is violence on both sides, and now from within the community too. Violence has been legitimated as a political tool, to the extent that
lethal explosives
have been unearthed in Tsuen Wan. There are no innocents here – violence begets violence.

Hong Kong is not unique in this regard. Social movements often have to address the issue of using violence as a means to achieve political goals. Some, such as those led by Martin Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi, avoided violence and practised civil disobedience – disobeying the law and accepting the consequences of doing so.

READ FULL ARTICLE
Others, like
Nelson Mandela
, saw no choice but to use violent tactics to fight against a brutal apartheid regime. Context and conditions govern the use of violence as a political tool and an assessment of what is needed to win. But what are the conditions in Hong Kong that might justify the use of violence?
The
extradition bill
has been pronounced
“dead”
, and while the administration refuses to bury it, there is no chance of it being resurrected. The violence, however, is not about dead legislation, even though peaceful protesters continue to push for the bill’s burial. The violence is about China, or more accurately, the immense
anti-China sentiment
reflected most strongly in the pro-independence movement.
Having
suppressed
the movement in multiple ways by using the immense power of the state, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is now living with the consequences. With the
expulsion
of members of the Legislative Council, the
jailing
of Occupy protesters, the
banning
of pro-independence candidates from election to public office and the success of the
“co-location”
arrangement for West Kowloon, she might have got the impression that she could also push the extradition bill forward. Yet repression is only ever a temporary solution, even in the most brutal of regimes, which Hong Kong is not.
Eventually what is repressed will rise again to the surface, and the extradition bill has provided just such an opportunity. What it has unleashed is rampant anti-China sentiment, evidenced by the vandalism in the
Legislative Council
, the attack on the
central government’s liaison office
, and the consistent opposition to
mainland tourists
. These campaigns are not led by disaffected youngsters, as the current narrative so often suggests, but by young adults with a clear and determined political agenda that includes violence and intimidation.
Repression must be recognised as the root cause of this violence. If issues and ideas
can’t be discussed openly
, then they will be discussed in the echo chambers of social media, and radical solutions will be developed
away from the public glare
. This is what we are witnessing now – plans hatched in private being given public expression in violent and confrontational terms.

On balance, it seems violent flanks of resistance campaigns are rarely helpful in achieving the main goals of any campaign. Often these campaigns succeed despite the violence. Of course, this assessment can be challenged; but scholars who have examined these aspects of social movements have looked broadly at examples. They have concluded that even in South Africa, it was peaceful resistance, not armed struggle, that won the day.

Violence might give a kind of emotional release, but it will not win the day. It will only beget more violence, as we have seen in recent weeks, whether from police, within the community or from even more radical forms of protest action.

Yet Hong Kong cannot continue in this spiral. The government has
rejected
the request for an
independent inquiry
. Nevertheless, it desperately needs a platform to facilitate dialogue, because the divisions within Hong Kong society are almost beyond breaking point.
The future cannot be about retribution, as it was after
Occupy Central
. It is clear that authoritarian solutions do not work in this city. Repression simply drives dissent underground, the repercussions of which the city is now dealing with. What Hong Kong needs is a
truth and reconciliation commission
, similar to that established by Mandela at the end of apartheid in South Africa. Its purpose was to bring the nation together.

Mandela, of course, had won a long drawn-out campaign and was in a position to extend the hand of peace. This is exactly what needs to happen in Hong Kong now, and it must include both sides.

Peace and reconciliation are the only ways ahead if the city’s future is not to be one of continued gratuitous violence. Such violence helps no one, wins nothing and does damage not just to the reputation of the city, but to its soul. Peace and reconciliation must be given a chance.

Kerry Kennedy is professor emeritus and adviser (academic development) at The Education University of Hong Kong

Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

Hong Kong protesters will gain nothing from the shattering of the city’s peace

  • The Hong Kong protests have been used as political leverage by pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and the US media. But the young people of Hong Kong can gain little from the continued chaos and media glorification
Chi Wang

Chi Wang  

Published: 9:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:39am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
For the past several weeks, Hong Kong has been in a state of
chaos
. Protests over Carrie Lam’s unpopular extradition bill have escalated to the point that several government buildings have been
defaced
, people have
died
, and there have been multiple
clashes
between police and protesters.

Meanwhile, the Western media has been gleefully watching the struggles of the people of Hong Kong like it is some kind of reality show. As these protests continue, I find myself asking: what has happened to Hong Kong? The peaceful, prosperous cosmopolitan city I once knew has been thrown into political disarray. Is this really good for Hongkongers?

I remember the first time I went to Hong Kong as a child in 1939. At the time, China was occupied by Japan. My family and I escaped Japanese occupation to have a better life. At the time,
Hong Kong
belonged to Britain, but since I was so young, I didn’t know what colonial rule was and it didn’t mean anything to me. All I knew was that Hong Kong had freedom. I could buy ice cream and watch movies with my friends. To me, those were happy days I will treasure forever. That was when I first felt a strong connection to Hong Kong.
READ FULL ARTICLE

Today, I can tell you I love Hong Kong. Its prosperity is a legacy that has carried on from colonial rule and has survived the transfer of Hong Kong to China.

But now, due to an
extradition bill
that is only a minor amendment to prevent criminals from fleeing to Hong Kong to escape charges, the young people of Hong Kong are up in arms. They are asking for the extradition bill to be permanently
withdrawn
, for Carrie Lam to
resign
, and for the right to
direct elections
. They are asking for total freedom and independence, thinking it will solve all their problems. But they are wrong.

These clashes will only hurt Hong Kong. These young people do not realise their agitation benefits outside actors who are waging a larger conflict with China. Hong Kong is being used as a political arena to advance the varying interests of other nations and governments.

The current government of Taiwan, for example, is exploiting these protests to revive the popularity of the Democratic Progressive Party. Tsai Ing-wen, the incumbent president from the DPP, was struggling with low approval ratings due to Taiwan’s flagging economy – before she voiced her support for the Hong Kong protesters. Now her popularity has
recovered
, just in time for the 2020 presidential elections in Taiwan.
At the same time, the opposition
Kuomintang
, traditionally considered pro-China, has had to distance itself from Beijing in order to avoid criticism and maintain some semblance of support in Taiwan. Pro-independence forces in Taiwan are using the protests as evidence that the “one country, two systems” model is ineffective.

The Western world, especially America, is just as bad. The American media is encouraging the protesters to continue with their demonstrations. The media glorification of this movement has become a serious concern, especially since a few protesters have killed themselves. The movement and the media are embracing public martyrdom to prove a point.

It’s also no coincidence that the American media is agitating for these protests during the trade war with China. Americans are worried by China’s growing power and economic success – they will take any opportunity to disrupt and
contain China
, especially if it allows them to keep up the pretence that prosperous countries must also be democratic countries. They have no qualms about exploiting the people of Hong Kong to make this fantasy a reality.
What is all of this for? Freedom and independence? That is nothing more than a dream. Beijing will not give up Hong Kong and it will not concede independence to Hong Kong. Beijing is already giving Hong Kong significant freedom –
people in Hong Kong
today are still much freer than people on the mainland. But if the young people of Hong Kong continue with these demonstrations, Beijing will only be further persuaded to tighten its grip and take away all the things that make Hong Kong a wonderful place to live.
These protesters in Hong Kong are too young to remember how terrible things could be. I was in
Hong Kong during the Japanese occupation
. I saw the Japanese atrocities – the murder and torture of so many Hong Kong people. That was a devastating time for Hong Kong. But all these decades later, Hong Kong is once again prosperous, peaceful, and still free. Living in a peaceful place is a privilege so many people don’t have – and the protesters are taking that away from Hong Kong and putting all the people of Hong Kong in danger.

We need to remember what Hong Kong stands for and what its future should be. It should not be a political tool to be used and discarded by other governments and countries. It does not need direct elections or revolution to be free. It should be a place for hope, not for senseless death and destruction, not for public martyrdom.

I urge the people of Hong Kong to think on their actions and decide for themselves what the future of Hong Kong should be. Do they want to continue enjoying the freedom and prosperity they already have? Or do they want to throw it away for something that will never happen? To me, the choice is clear.

Chi Wang, a former head of the Chinese section of the US Library of Congress, is president of the US-China Policy Foundation

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.