Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Andrew Leung
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Leung

China’s authorities can allay Hong Kong’s worst fears by addressing its frustrated democratic dreams

  • The central government understands the extradition bill triggered widespread anxiety about Hong Kong’s future
  • While maintaining law and order is the immediate priority, in the long term, a package addressing both universal suffrage and Article 23 could be negotiated
Andrew Leung

Andrew Leung  

Published: 9:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:02am, 24 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Kerry Kennedy
Opinion

Opinion

Kerry Kennedy

Repression begets violence and more violence. Hong Kong must give peace and reconciliation a chance

  • Having suppressed dissent in multiple ways, the government is now living with the consequences. If issues can’t be discussed openly, they will be discussed in the echo chambers of social media, and radical solutions will be sought
Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy  

Published: 4:05pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:34pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
