An Afghan boy outside the Musa Qala district-centre military base in Afghanistan. The Taliban insurgency has led to numerous bombings and killings since the 1990s. Photo: AFP
Taliban members patrol in Waghaz district of Ghazni, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
US soldier killed in action in Afghanistan, Nato says
- The soldier is the 10th member of the US military to be killed this year
- The Taliban, which frequently exaggerate claims, said two US ‘invaders’ were killed
Topic | Afghanistan
