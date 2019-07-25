A protester holding up a black Hong Kong flag while marching against the extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Tamar, Admiralty, on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
