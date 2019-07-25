Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester holding up a black Hong Kong flag while marching against the extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Tamar, Admiralty, on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Hong Kong’s protest stalemate can only be broken by giving the city the democracy it deserves

  • By condemning the defacing of the national emblem before the attacks on commuters in Yuen Long, Carrie Lam and Beijing displayed a lack of understanding of what Hongkongers value
  • Having missed the window of opportunity for reconciliation, only political reform will suffice
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:07am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester holding up a black Hong Kong flag while marching against the extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Tamar, Admiralty, on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Andrew Leung
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Leung

China’s authorities can allay Hong Kong’s worst fears by addressing its frustrated democratic dreams

  • The central government understands the extradition bill triggered widespread anxiety about Hong Kong’s future
  • While maintaining law and order is the immediate priority, in the long term, a package addressing both universal suffrage and Article 23 could be negotiated
Andrew Leung

Andrew Leung  

Updated: 9:02am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.