Elderly people walk along the beach in Sanya in China’s Hainan province in February 2017. The island province is fast becoming known as “China’s Florida”, drawing masses of retirees fleeing the biting cold of their hometowns. Photo: AFP
Patrick Zweifel
Macroscope by Patrick Zweifel

Trade war is pushing China to make the market reforms it needs to cope with its ageing population

  • With the US withdrawing from its role as global financial leader and the renminbi gaining traction, China should cement its position with deep reforms so it can attract the capital it will need to deal with a current account deficit caused by demographic factors
Patrick Zweifel

Patrick Zweifel  

Updated: 12:41pm, 26 Jul, 2019

China’s industrial sector includes mining, manufacturing and public utilities. Photo: AP
China Economy

US trade war has cost China ‘almost 2 million industrial jobs’, investment bank CICC says

  • Total losses of 5 million represent 3.4 per cent of total employment in the sector, according to China International Capital Corp
  • Total is equal to 0.7 per cent of China’s overall labour force, but excludes the effects of May’s US tariff increases on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 3:05am, 25 Jul, 2019

China’s industrial sector includes mining, manufacturing and public utilities. Photo: AP
