Li Peng (left) was photographed in 1989 with Jiang Zemin in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Li died on July 22, 2019, at age 90. Photo: Kyodo
Philip J. Cunningham
Philip J. Cunningham

Li Peng wasn’t the butcher of Tiananmen, just the man who took the fall for Deng Xiaoping

  • Li’s arrogance made him easy to hate back in 1989, but he was picked on also because his boss Deng Xiaoping had a no-nonsense manner that intimidated even rebels. It is to Li’s shame that he enabled Deng’s will and did not resist the crackdown
Philip J. Cunningham

Philip J. Cunningham  

Updated: 3:08am, 25 Jul, 2019

A bronze sculpture of a bull looks over Exchange Square in Central where Hong Kong’s stock exchange stands. Hong Kong’s position as the most important financial market in Asia relies on freedom of information. Photo: Warton Li
Mark Clifford
Mark Clifford

Hong Kong as a financial centre could drown if ‘river water’ from China continues to rise

  • A more mainland-dominated Hong Kong would threaten the city’s robust regulatory regime, high corporate governance standards, and freedom of the press and information, putting its status as Asia’s financial centre at risk
Mark Clifford

Mark Clifford  

Updated: 9:07am, 17 Jul, 2019

