Illustration: Stephen Case
Hans Yue Zhu
Hans Yue Zhu

With US trade war, China’s long-running economic reforms have been thrown a spanner in the works

  • China has been trying to rein in debt, correct the public-private imbalance and spur consumption-led growth. The real danger of the trade war is it risks distracting policymakers from their focus on such structural reform
Hans Yue Zhu

Hans Yue Zhu  

Updated: 5:21am, 29 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
US national flags being produced at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, in July 2018. China’s economy grew at 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Inside Out by David Dodwell

What Trump’s tale about the US trade war’s role in China’s economic decline got wrong

  • China’s second-quarter GDP slowdown has more to do with the government’s debt crackdown than the US president’s efforts
  • Given China’s huge contribution to global GDP growth, any decline will adversely affect all economies
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 9:03am, 22 Jul, 2019

US national flags being produced at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, in July 2018. China’s economy grew at 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992. Photo: Reuters
