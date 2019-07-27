Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hongkongers can say “no” to misinformation, whether they oppose the extradition bill – as expressed in this banner by artists Alcohol Salon – or not. Photo: Handout
Franklin Koo
Opinion

Opinion

Franklin Koo

In this summer of protests, Hongkongers must refuse to fall prey to misinformation

  • Hong Kong is going through a divisive time and both mass and social media can concentrate feelings of hate and discrimination. It can be hard to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs
Franklin Koo

Franklin Koo  

Updated: 1:32pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers can say “no” to misinformation, whether they oppose the extradition bill – as expressed in this banner by artists Alcohol Salon – or not. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Nearly 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong likely to have depression, according to HKU survey conducted during extradition bill crisis

  • Rate of probable depression during latest protests is nearly double level at time of Occupy Central in 2014
  • Mental health ‘epidemic’ could be triggered by city's bitter divisions, say medical experts
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 8:50am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.