A woman pushes a buggy through the walled village of Sheung Cheung Wai in the Yuen Long district of the New Territories. From the attack on protesters and train passengers in Yuen Long station, it is evident that the villagers maintain a turf mentality that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman pushes a buggy through the walled village of Sheung Cheung Wai in the Yuen Long district of the New Territories. From the attack on protesters and train passengers in Yuen Long station, it is evident that the villagers maintain a turf mentality that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Photo: Bloomberg
Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong