Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman pushes a buggy through the walled village of Sheung Cheung Wai in the Yuen Long district of the New Territories. From the attack on protesters and train passengers in Yuen Long station, it is evident that the villagers maintain a turf mentality that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Photo: Bloomberg
Isabella Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Isabella Ng

Yuen Long violence exposes the turf mentality of Hong Kong’s walled villages

  • To the villagers, the Yuen Long attack could have been understood as self-defence – against the anti-extradition and increasingly anti-Beijing protests that have spread from the city centre to the outlying areas of Hong Kong
Isabella Ng

Isabella Ng  

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman pushes a buggy through the walled village of Sheung Cheung Wai in the Yuen Long district of the New Territories. From the attack on protesters and train passengers in Yuen Long station, it is evident that the villagers maintain a turf mentality that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Andrew Leung
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Leung

China’s authorities can allay Hong Kong’s worst fears by addressing its frustrated democratic dreams

  • The central government understands the extradition bill triggered widespread anxiety about Hong Kong’s future
  • While maintaining law and order is the immediate priority, in the long term, a package addressing both universal suffrage and Article 23 could be negotiated
Andrew Leung

Andrew Leung  

Updated: 9:02am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters carrying umbrellas watch helicopters carrying the Hong Kong and Chinese flag fly by during the annual flag-raising ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.