Hong Kong’s not dead – yet. But Carrie Lam and her cabinet must act

  • If Hong Kong is to survive this ordeal, the protesters must avoid provocative acts that make crackdowns more likely
  • The SAR government is most responsible for the escalation, though, through its misguided bill and recent inaction
Updated: 9:00am, 26 Jul, 2019

Business confidence has taken a hit in Hong Kong, in the wake of a series of protests triggered by public opposition to the government’s attempt to amend the extradition laws. Photo: AP
Spend money where it’s needed to get Hong Kong back on its feet

  • Non-protesters getting roughed up while the police failed to act is the biggest blow to confidence in Hong Kong in decades. Heads should roll, the extradition bill must be withdrawn and reserves spent on worthwhile services
Updated: 10:33pm, 25 Jul, 2019

