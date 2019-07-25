Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu (left) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (right), meet the media at the Chief Executive’s Office in Tamar, Admiralty, to respond to the extradition bill protest outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun and the violence at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: Robert Ng
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

What China’s leaders and angry Hong Kong protesters agree on: Carrie Lam must clean up her own mess

  • With calls from across the political spectrum for the chief executive to set up an independent inquiry commission, she must act without delay
  • The difference in the police’s treatment of extradition bill protesters and members of the attacking mob in Yuen Long has almost depleted public confidence in the force
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 5:18pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu (left) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (right), meet the media at the Chief Executive’s Office in Tamar, Admiralty, to respond to the extradition bill protest outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun and the violence at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester holding up a black Hong Kong flag while marching against the extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Tamar, Admiralty, on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
Michael Chugani
Opinion

Opinion

Michael Chugani

Hong Kong’s protest stalemate can only be broken by giving the city the democracy it deserves

  • By condemning the defacing of the national emblem before the attacks on commuters in Yuen Long, Carrie Lam and Beijing displayed a lack of understanding of what Hongkongers value
  • Having missed the window of opportunity for reconciliation, only political reform will suffice
Michael Chugani

Michael Chugani  

Updated: 9:07am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester holding up a black Hong Kong flag while marching against the extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Tamar, Admiralty, on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Britain to China on July 1. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.